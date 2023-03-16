Archdiocese celebrates St. Patrick 

St. James School students walked down Bardstown Road in the 50th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade March 11. (Photo Special to The Record)

On March 11, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre celebrated a Mass at St. Brigid Church in honor of the 50th anniversary of the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which began after Mass. The event is organized by the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

During the liturgy, Archbishop Fabre presented the winners of the annual Hibernians’ St. Patrick Coloring Contest with awards and certificates.The contest invites children in kindergarten through fourth grade to color a picture of St. Patrick.

Maria Mucci, a fourth grader from Holy Angels Academy, was named the “Grand Prize Winner.” Maria received a $100 cash prize. Three winners each from the kindergarten through fourth divisions were selected as winners, too. All winners of the coloring contest were invited to ride in the parade.

Some of the winners of the annual Ancient Order of Hibernians St. Patrick’s Day Coloring Contest posed for a photo at St. Brigid Church following Mass on March 11. (Photo Special to The Record)

They are:

Kindergarten: Willow Riles of Corpus Christi Classical Academy won first place; Ilsa Wagoner of Our Lady of Lourdes School won second place; and Ruby Rasche of Notre Dame Academy won third place.

First grade: Kennedy Weigle of St. Albert the Great School won first place; Julian Bird of St. Albert the Great won second place; and Emma Ann Pecore of St. Margaret Mary School placed third.

Second grade: Emerson Kelsey of St. Michael School won first place; Vera Williams of St. Agnes School won second place; and Lillie Mingus of Notre Dame Academy placed third.

Third grade: Liam Hasch of St. Michael won first place; Maverick Potts of St. Edward School won second place; and Charlee Pittenger of Our Lady of Lourdes won third place.

Fourth grade: Peyton Kirk of St. Margaret Mary won first place; Bennett Bryant of St. Albert the Great placed second; and Hilton Schram of St. Joseph School in Bardstown won third place.