Catholics in the Archdiocese of Louisville interested in learning more about legislative issues important to the Catholic Church are invited to attend the archdiocesan Catholics @ the Capito event on March 11 in Frankfort, Ky.

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz will begin the day with prayer and then constituents will have an opportunity to visit with their representatives.

For more information or to register, contact Mark Bouchard at 637-9786.