Events featuring a relic and an icon will mark Passionists’ 300th year

To honor the 300th anniversary of the Passionist congregation, St. Agnes Church and the Passionist Sacred Heart Monastery will host an exposition of a new icon commissioned for the jubilee and a first-class relic of St. Paul of the Cross, the founder of the Passionists.

The icon features St. Paul of the Cross and other prominent Passionist figures, including St. Gabriel Possenti, Blessed Dominic Barberi, St. Gemma Galgani and Blessed Isidore De Loor.

The schedule of events includes:

The relic and icon will be displayed at Sacred Heart Monastery, 1924 Newburg Road, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 30. The day will include hospitality and discussion. Prayer services and blessings will take place at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

On the evening of Jan. 30, St. Agnes, 1920 Newburg Road, will display the icon and relic from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Prayer services and blessings will take place at 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Hospitality and discussion will take place next door at the Sacred Heart Monastery from 7:45 p.m. until 9 p.m.

On Jan. 31, from 9 a.m. to noon, St. Agnes will display the icon and relic. Mass will be at 9 a.m. Prayer services and blessings will take place at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. Hospitality and discussion will be offered in Aloysius Hall (the undercroft of the church beneath the green awning) from 9:45 a.m. to noon.

Passionist Priests have served St. Agnes parish since the late 1800s.