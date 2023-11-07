Podcast will discuss pastoral practices guiding funerals

The November episode of “What’s New in Archlou,” an Archdiocese of Louisville podcast, is available now. The monthly podcast highlights the people and ministries of the archdiocese and the Catholic Church in central Kentucky.

This month’s guest is Deacon Denny Nash, director of the Diaconate Office and a permanent deacon at St. Raphael Church. Deacon Nash will join host Dr. Brian Reynolds, chancellor of the archdiocese, to discuss the church’s “rich theology and pastoral practice guiding funerals,” according to an announcement from the archdiocese.

“Each month, we welcome new guests to discuss what’s going on in the archdiocese and invite you to get involved as you deepen your engagement with your Catholic faith,” the announcement said.The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, the Faith channel and the archdiocese’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and website, archlou.org.