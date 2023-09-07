Podcast will discuss mental health issues faced by students and how schools are helping

The September episode of “What’s New in Archlou,” an Archdiocese of Louisville podcast, is available now.

This month’s guests are Martine Siegel, director of counseling services for the archdiocese, and Emily Lindon, a school counselor for St. Patrick School. They will join Dr. Brian B. Reynolds, chancellor, to discuss the mental health challenges facing children and youth, how Catholic schools are addressing the social and emotional health of students and how they are helping parents deal with these issues, according to an announcement.

The monthly podcast highlights the people and ministries of the archdiocese and the Catholic Church in central Kentucky.

“Each month, we welcome new guests to discuss what’s going on in the archdiocese and invite you to get involved as you deepen your engagement with your Catholic faith,” the announcement said.The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, the Faith channel and the archdiocese’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and website, archlou.org.