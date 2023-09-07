Sisters of Charity of Nazareth install new leaders

The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth installed a new president and vice president during a prayer service Aug. 26 at the Motherhouse in Nazareth, Ky.

Sister Jackulin Jesu, who has been an SCN since 1987, is the new president. She previously served the congregation as vice president and treasurer.

Sister Amrita Manjaly, who has been an SCN since 1981, is the new vice president. She previously served as provincial for the Bangalore Province.

The sisters, who are from India, will take office this month and guide the congregation in fulfilling its “sacred mission,” said an announcement from the SCNs.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre attended the installation and spoke to the sisters.

“I pray that your time will be a time of great joy, for there is great joy in leadership,” he said. “I hope that it will be a time of growth and a time of bringing to fruition the many, many things that the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth are about.”

Sister of St. Joseph Carol Zinn, executive director of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, and Archbishop Sebastian Kallupura of Patna, India, also spoke to the new leaders via a video message.

Sister Jesu and Sister Manjaly were elected during the congregation’s General Assembly held May 29 to June 13 on the Motherhouse campus. The gathering drew sisters from the United States, Belize, India, Nepal, Botswana and Kenya — the six nations where the SCNs serve, according to the announcement.

During the assembly, the sisters also updated their mission statement and decided to transition from having two vice presidents to one.