Nine Dominican Sisters of Peace celebrate jubilees

Nine Dominican Sisters of Peace who served in the Archdiocese of Louisville are celebrating jubilees this year.

The sisters were honored during an event at St. Rose Priory in Springfield, Ky., earlier in the year.

“Our Sisters living in the Archdiocese of Louisville represent more than 595 years of service to God and God’s people as consecrated religious,” said Sister Pat Twohill, prioress of the Dominican Sisters of Peace. “Just as we have been blessed to call these women members of our community, the Louisville community has been blessed by their service as educators, spiritual directors, parish leaders, prison ministers, missionaries and more.”

The jubilarians are:

80 Years

Sister Patricius Henderson

75 Years

Sister M. Josepha Buckley and Sister Joan Miriam Glaser

65 Years

Sister Mary Costello, Sister Eileen Linehan and Sister Diane McOsker

60 Years

Sister Maryann Tarquinio and Sister Teresa Tuite

50 Years

Sister Marcellino Nguyen

The Dominican Sisters of Peace was formed by the merger of seven Dominican communities on Easter Sunday of 2009. The Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine, Ky., were part of the merger.

The congregation, which has about 400 members and 750 associate members, serves in 22 states and in Peru and Nigeria.