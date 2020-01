The Louisville Chapter of the National Association of Pastoral Musicians will hold its annual chapter dinner at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. Fellowship and refreshments will be followed by a catered dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The upcoming NPM National Convention, which will be held in Louisville in July, will be discussed. The dinner is free to NPM members and $10 for non-members. To attend, send an email to Lisa Schrenger at derbycat23@gmail.com by Jan. 10.