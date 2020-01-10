Next Thea Bowman Institute set for Feb. 8 at CEC

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry (OMM) will present the next Thea Bowman Institute Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway.

Dr. Tyrone Powers will present on the “Psychological Development of Black Youth,” according to a news release from the OMM. The Thea Bowman program “forms students who are laity, religious and clergy in meaningful and effective ministry within the black community and fosters new leadership among black people,” according to the release.

The cost is $25 per person and includes materials and lunch. For more information or to register, call 471-2146.