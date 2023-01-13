Lecture series to highlight composer Mary Lou Williams 

Deanna Witkowski, a pianist, composer, vocalist and author, will present “Jazz is Love: The Life and Music of Mary Lou Williams,” at 7 p.m. CDT on Feb. 9 at the Bede Theater of St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind.

Witkowski’s presentation is a Cyprian Davis Lecture, named after Benedictine Father Cyprian Davis who was a professor of church history at St. Meinrad.

Witkowski is the author of “Mary Lou Williams: Music For The Soul,” winner of the 2022 Jazz Journalists Association Award for Biography of the Year, according to a press release from St. Meinrad.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Parking will be available at St. Bede Hall and in the Guest House and student parking lots. For more information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher at 812-357-6501.