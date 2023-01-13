Mercy sophomore accepted into leadership program

Caroline Cronen, a sophomore at Mercy Academy, was accepted into the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Program Kentucky (HOBY). The program offers seminars during the summer aimed at developing leadership and critical-thinking skills.

“HOBY hopes to inspire and prepare young leaders for a life dedicated to leadership, service, and innovation. Their seminars are designed to educate, motivate and provide students with the tools they need to turn their ideas into actions,” according to an announcement from Mercy.

More than 9,500 10th graders nationwide attend HOBY leadership seminars each year, according to the organization’s website. HOBY was founded by actor Hugh O’Brian who died in 2016.