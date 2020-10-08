Academy Sports and Outdoors presents teachers with $500 gift cards

Academy Sports + Outdoors surprised 10 teachers in Jefferson County with gift cards Oct. 1 as a way of thanking them for supporting students and finding creative ways to help students learn during the pandemic.

Among those who received gifts were two Catholic school teachers in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Nancy Leopold, a third-grade teacher at St. Albert the Great School, was nominated for the gift because of her long service, according to a press release from the school. Leopold has been a teacher at St. Albert for 24 years. She teaches religion, math, social studies and science. She continually provides “quality education to her students going above and beyond the call of duty and has a long track record of preparing her students to be ready for and successful in fourth-grade,” said the release.

Academy Sports also selected Jill Elder, Assumption High School’s science teacher and technology specialist, to receive a gift card.

Elder was instrumental in helping the school adapt to a hybrid model this school year, according to a statement from the school.

“Jill has played an integral role in Assumption’s adaptation to hybrid learning. From the start of the pandemic in March until now, she has provided top of the line information, professional development and assistance to ensure the faculty was able to make the most of their resources,” the school’s statement said.

“Her dedication to teaching as well as her ability to assist every student, teacher and staff member with technology has been a blessing to the Assumption community,” according to the statement.