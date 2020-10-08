Assumption receives $1 million gift from Marshall Family Foundation

Assumption High School received a $1 million gift from the Marshall Family Foundation in support of the school’s Launching the Future capital campaign.

Michelle C. Farmer, Assumption’s director of advancement, said the donation is a “transformational gift for Assumption.”

“This kind of gift is going to have a profound influence on the future of Assumption and our students for years to come,” Farmer said.

The school’s $8 million Launching the Future campaign, the largest campaign in the school’s history, went public in June 2020. The $8 million campaign includes $6 million for the campus expansion and $2 million for the school’s endowment. With the Marshall Family Foundation gift, the school has $2 million left to raise, Farmer said.

The expansion project will transform the campus of Assumption, located at Tyler Lane and Bardstown Road. The newly-designed facilities will add about 35,000 square feet of space and will include a new main entrance, lobby, cafeteria, kitchen, administrative offices, chapel and 10 new classrooms.

The founders of the Marshall Family Foundation — Phillip H. Marshall Jr., April Marshall and Deborah Marshall — chose to invest in the expansion and renovation project because of their “strong belief in the importance of Assumption High School’s commitment to developing each student as a whole person in mind, body and spirit,” according to a news release from the school.

April Marshall is the mother of a 2010 Assumption graduate and Deborah Marshall is the mother of a sophomore.

Mary Lang, president of Assumption, said the school community is “deeply grateful for the generosity and vision of the Marshall family for the profound influence this gift will have on the future of Assumption High School.”

“Their investment and trust in our mission of educating young women will touch students today and for many generations to come,” Lang said.

In addition to the new facilities, the current school building built in 1955, will undergo a significant renovation. It will have a new and expanded Learning Differences Center as well as more science classrooms and labs, a new center for visual arts and designated space to “accommodate the school’s growing engineering curriculum and aviation programs,” the release said.

The expansion and renovation is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.

For more information about Launching the Future campaign, visit https://www.ahsrockets.org/launchingthefuture/.

Assumption is an all girls high school founded in 1955 by the Sisters of Mercy. Currently, there are 920 students enrolled.