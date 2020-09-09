Students selected for annual Governor’s Scholars Program

Forty-one students who attend Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville were selected for the 2020 Governor’s Scholars Program.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was held with a mix of in-person and virtual offerings in June. Those selected for the program and their schools are:

Assumption High School: Amelia Cassin, Josie Chitwood, Julia Connelly, Aliana Conway, Jacqueline Nguyen, Julia Renz, Riley Stull and Madeline Will.

Bethlehem High School: Kathleen Brown, Lauren DeBold, Caroline Riggs, Madeline Ritchie, Logan Ballard and Clayton Davis.

DeSales High School: Pierce Bergin and Trenton Thieneman.

Holy Cross High School: Justin Haycraft. Mercy Academy: Emma Hague and Julia Lanham.

Presentation Academy: Emily Barz.

Sacred Heart Academy: Allison Portaro, Reagan Sutton, Klarer Violi, Edith Violi, Kathryn Whittle, Anneliese Wickson and Katelyn Wo.

St. Xavier High School: Gabriel Biagi, Justin Burch, Ryan Burchett, Carson Joseph Ching, Ethan Harned, Quinn Hornback, Aiden O’Bryan, Greyson Wintergerst and Harrison Yang.

Trinity High School: Jacob Claypool, Connor Day, Dylan Fox, John Mackey and John Vanetti.