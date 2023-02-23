Parishes asked to collect donations for earthquake relief

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has asked parishes to collect donations to aid disaster relief in Turkey and Syria following devastating earthquakes that struck Feb. 6.

The funds will benefit Catholic Relief Services — which is sending resources to Caritas International — and the Pontifical Mission Society, which has established a fund for relief efforts.

Parishes can either take up a collection and send one check to the Archdiocese of Louisville or may ask parishioners to send donations directly to the archdiocese.

All donations, either from the parish or individual, should be mailed to:

Archdiocese of Louisville, ATTN: 2023 Turkey/Syria Earthquake Relief, 2940 Poplar Level Road, Louisville, Ky., 40213. Include “2023 Turkey/Syria Earthquake Relief” in check memos.