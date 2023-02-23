New deacon is filled with Holy Spirit, says bishop

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre ordained Michael Schultz to the transitional diaconate during a liturgy that drew hundreds of people to the Cathedral of the Assumption Feb. 18.
Archbishop Fabre prayed that Deacon Shultz will be “effective in action, gentle in ministry and constant in prayer.”
The liturgy was concelebrated by Archbishop Emeritus Joseph E. Kurtz and Bishop John Michael Botean of the Romanian Greek-Catholic Eparchy of St. George in Canton, Ohio.
Bishop Botean delivered the homily in which he described Deacon Schultz as a “man filled with faith and the Holy Spirit.”
Bishop Botean drew the congregation’s attention to the liturgy’s second reading from the Acts of the Apostles where the apostles chose seven men, including St. Stephen, to assist with their ministry. The diaconate stems from this moment, he said.
“Stephen served the apostles, come what may,” said Bishop Botean. This ministry of service was handed down “from generation to generation to Michael today.”
Deacon Schultz, who was born in Romania, is expected to serve in archdiocesan parishes, as well as with local Catholics who belong to the Romanian eparchy.
In addition to Deacon Schultz, four more men in formation for the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Louisville will be ordained to the transitional diaconate on March 25.