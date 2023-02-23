New deacon is filled with Holy Spirit, says bishop

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre laid his hands on Michael Schultz during the ordination to the transitional diaconate at the Cathedral of the Assumption Feb. 18. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre ordained Michael Schultz to the transitional diaconate during a liturgy that drew hundreds of people to the Cathedral of the Assumption Feb. 18.

Archbishop Fabre prayed that Deacon Shultz will be “effective in action, gentle in ministry and constant in prayer.”

Michael Schultz laid prostrate before the altar during his ordination to the transitional diaconate. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

The liturgy was concelebrated by Archbishop Emeritus Joseph E. Kurtz and Bishop John Michael Botean of the Romanian Greek-Catholic Eparchy of St. George in Canton, Ohio.

Bishop Botean delivered the homily in which he described Deacon Schultz as a “man filled with faith and the Holy Spirit.”

Bishop John Michael Botean of the Romanian Eparchy of St. George helped Michael Schultz during the investiture with the stole during the ordination to the transitional diaconate. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Bishop Botean drew the congregation’s attention to the liturgy’s second reading from the Acts of the Apostles where the apostles chose seven men, including St. Stephen, to assist with their ministry. The diaconate stems from this moment, he said.

“Stephen served the apostles, come what may,” said Bishop Botean. This ministry of service was handed down “from generation to generation to Michael today.”

Deacon Michael Schultz smiled at his parents, Kathleen and Greg Schultz, during a Mass for his ordination to the transitional diaconate at the Cathedral of the Assumption Feb. 18. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Deacon Schultz, who was born in Romania, is expected to serve in archdiocesan parishes, as well as with local Catholics who belong to the Romanian eparchy.

In addition to Deacon Schultz, four more men in formation for the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Louisville will be ordained to the transitional diaconate on March 25.

Michael Schultz shared the kiss of peace with Deacon Chris Herbert during the ordination liturgy. Deacons Don Masterson, Steve Smith, Stephen Bowling and Mike Sauers looked on. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)