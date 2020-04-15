Parish to hold Red Cross blood drive, safety checks are in place

St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky., will hold a blood drive April 19 from 8 a.m. to noon in the parish hall. Blood donations may be given by appointment only.

“During this uncertain time, we encourage individuals to keep scheduled blood donation appointments and to make new blood donation appointments for the weeks and months ahead to ensure a stable supply throughout this pandemic,” said Tiffany Taylor, external communications manager for the American Red Cross.

The organization has implemented additional precautions to ensure blood drives and donation centers are safe for donors and staff, according to a press release from the organization.

Additional precautions include: checking temperature of staff and donors before entering; providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process; following social distancing guidelines between donors; routinely disinfecting surfaces, equipment and donor-touched areas; wearing gloves and changing gloves often; and staff will wear face masks.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org. To give at St. Francis Xavier, the sponsor key is stfrancisxlouky.