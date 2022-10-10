African American day of reflection set for Oct. 29

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will offer the 36th annual African American Catholic Day of Reflection from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway.

The day will begin with Mass celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre who will also deliver the keynote address. The event will include various workshops.

The cost is $30 for adults and $15 for students in first through 12th grade if registered by Oct. 14. Late registration is $40 for adults and $20 for students in first through 12th grade. The registration deadline is Oct. 21. To register call the office at 471-2146.