Dominican Sister of Peace Joann Luttrell, a nurse, dies

Dominican Sister of Peace Joann Luttrell, formerly Jane Frederic, died April 9 at the Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky. She was 84 and had been a Dominican Sister for 62 years.

Sister Luttrell, a native of Louisville, ministered in healthcare in Kentucky and Ohio. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served as the resident care coordinator and director of mission at Sacred Heart Village from 1993 to 2008.

She also served as administrator of the old Marian Manor Nursing Home and Mary Immaculate Hospital in Lebanon, Ky. And previously served as a nurse’s aide and supervisor of nurses at the Sansbury Care Center.

She served on the leadership team of the former Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine from 1976-80; 1980-84 and again in 1988-91.

In 2012, Sister Luttrell moved to Sansbury Care Center where she began a ministry of prayer and presence.

She is survived by her sister, Jane Klobe, and three brothers, John, George and Robert Luttrell; and nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 health restrictions, graveside services were private and burial followed in the St. Catharine Motherhouse Cemetery on April 14. A memorial Mass will be celebrated later in the year at St. Catharine.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43219-2098. Online donations may also be made by visiting www.oppeace.org.