Catholic schools have announced plans to hold open houses, which offer opportunities for students and their families to visit school campuses.

This listing includes open houses scheduled in the next few weeks. Additional open houses will be added in the coming weeks.

K-12 schools:

Holy Angels Academy, 12201 Old Henry Road, will host an open house Oct. 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Immaculata Classical Academy, 440 Zorn Avenue, will host an open house Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A high school shadow day will be offered on Nov. 15.

Corpus Christi Classical Academy, 105 Main Street, Shelbyville, Ky., requests that families contact the school for an individual tour by calling the school office at 487-0409.

Pitt Academy, 7515 Westport Road, requests that families contact the school for an individual tour by calling the school office at 966-6979.

Grade schools: St. Agnes School, 1800 Newburg Road, will host an open house Oct. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit stagneslouisville.org/school/.