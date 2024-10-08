Fall plays scheduled

Several high schools in the archdiocese will present plays this fall:

Mercy Academy will present “Treasure Island” at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, 25 and 26. There will also be a 2 p.m. performance on Oct. 27. All performances will be in Mercy’s Stockyards Bank Theatre, 5801 Fegenbush Lane. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students and senior citizens. They can be purchased at: www.onthestage.tickets/show/mercy-academy/66d75346de4ef51c623b285d.

Sacred Heart Academy will present “Guys and Dolls” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25, 26, 30 and Nov. 1. Matinee performances will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 27 and Nov. 2. All performances will take place at the Ursuline Arts Center, 3113 Lexington Road. Adult tickets are $18, student tickets are $8 and senior citizen tickets are $10. They can be purchased at: https://cur8.com/508/project/125368.



Trinity High School will present “Dracula” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23, 24, 25, 26, 30 and Nov. 1. Matinees will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 27 and Nov. 2. All performances will take place at the Trinity Auditorium, 115 N. Sherrin Ave. Tickets will be available for purchase for $16 online at: https://trinitydota.ludus.com/index.php or for $18 at the door.