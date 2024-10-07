Children lead the annual Living Rosary, offering prayers in English and Spanish

Harrison Frey, a seminarian for the Archdiocese of Louisville, held the microphone while a student prayed the Hail Mary in Spanish during the 73rd annual Living Rosary at St. Michael Church in Jefferson Oct. 6. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Hundreds of Catholics gathered at St. Michael Church in Jeffersontown Oct. 6 to pray at the 73rd annual Living Rosary.

Children from around the Archdiocese of Lousiville in first through 12th grades led the rosary. Those wearing blue capelets represented each of the beads in the five decades of the rosary. Children in red caplets represented the glorious mysteries of the rosary, which are prayed on Sundays and Wednesdays.

The children led the prayers primarily in English, but Hispanic and Latino children who participated recited the Hail Mary in Spanish.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre presided and blessed objects that participants brought with them. He told the congregation that it’s through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary that “we know the love of Jesus.”

The Living Rosary is organized by the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Marian Committee.