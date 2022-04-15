Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has made the following appointments, effective June 22, 2022, unless otherwise noted.

Reverend William M. Bowling has been appointed pastor of Holy Name Church and St. Martin de Porres Church. This assignment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as pastor of Holy Trinity Church.

Father Bowling has served as pastor of Holy Trinity and Holy Name since June 20, 2018.

Father Bowling, born in Louisville, was ordained on May 24, 1997. He attended St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind.

He has also served as pastor and associate pastor of the following Archdiocese of Louisville parishes: St. Augustine in Lebanon, Holy Name of Mary in Calvary, Annunciation in Shelbyville and St. John Chrysostom in Eminence.

He also served as administrator pro-tempore of St. Francis of Assisi and Holy Cross churches, both in Loretto. He served as presbyteral moderator of St. Bernard Church in Clementsville and Sacred Heart Church in Liberty.

In addition to his pastoral assignments, Father Bowling has served the archdiocese as the vocation director, the coordinator of Hispanic ministry for the Office of Multicultural Ministry, a region representative and member of the Priests’ Council, a member of Ongoing Formation/Annual Assembly, and coordinator of formation of priests in their first five years. He currently serves as a consultor for the Priests’ Council.

Father Bowling has offered Masses in Spanish at various parishes and served as a chaplain for the Boy Scouts and the Marion County Detention Center.

He served as president of Centro Latino of Shelbyville, a presenter at St. Meinrad I.P.P. and a board member for the Catholic Education Foundation and Trinity High School.

Reverend Shayne R. Duvall has been appointed pastor of Holy Trinity Church. This assignment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as pastor of St. Raphael Church.

He has served as pastor of St. Raphael since June 20, 2018 (and served as administrator from June 21, 2017 to June 20, 2018).

Father Duvall, born in Louisville, was ordained on May 30, 2015. He attended St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, where he earned a master of theological studies in 2012 and master of divinity in 2015.

Previously, he served as associate pastor of the following parishes: St. James in Elizabethtown, St. Ignatius in White Mills and St. Ambrose in Cecilia. He has also served as associate vocation director for the Vocation Office.

Reverend Jeffrey D. Gatlin has been appointed pastor of St. Brigid Church in Vine Grove and St. John the Baptist Church in Rineyville. This assignment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as associate pastor of St. Augustine Church in Lebanon and Holy Name of Mary Church in Calvary.

Father Gatlin has served as associate pastor of St. Augustine and Holy Name of Mary since January 1, 2022.

Father Gatlin, born in Saint Louis, was ordained on June 3, 2000. He attended seminary at Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary and St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.

Previously, he served as pastor of Sts. Simon and Jude and Most Blessed Sacrament churches (and as administrator from June 2011 to June 2012) and St. Francis of Assisi Church. He served as administrator of St. Martin of Tours Church in Flaherty and St. Brigid in Vine Grove.

He has also served as associate pastor of the following parishes: St. Margaret Mary, Holy Spirit, St. Aloysius in Pewee Valley, St. Polycarp, St. Clement, St. Peter the Apostle, Annunciation in Shelbyville, St. John Chrysostom in Eminence, St. Albert the Great, St. Augustine in Lebanon and Holy Name of Mary in Calvary.

Father Gatlin served as a chaplain for Sacred Heart Academy, the Archdiocesan Committee on Scouting and Norton Audubon Hospital. He also served as associate director of the Pastoral Care Office while residing at St. James Church.

Reverend Shaju Puthussery, OFM Conv. has been appointed pastor of St. Paul and Incarnation churches. This assignment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as associate pastor of St. Gabriel Church.

He has served as associate pastor of Saint Gabriel since June 16, 2021.

Father Puthussery, born in Kerala, India, joined the Conventual Franciscan Order in 1992 at the age of 17. He made a simple profession on May 1, 1995, a Solemn Profession on May 24, 2000, and was ordained on December 30, 2001. He attended seminary at St. Joseph’s Pontifical Seminary, Aluva, Kerala, India. He earned a bachelor of philosophy from Mahatma Gandhi University and a licentiate in sacred theology, specializing in Franciscan Spirituality, from the Seraphicum in Rome.

Prior to arriving in the Archdiocese of Louisville, he served in the St. Maximilian Kolbe Province in India as the Office Secretary to the Provincial Custos at Assisi Shanthi Kendra, Karukutty, Kerala. He also served as assistant novice master at Belvedere Franciscan Ashram, Tamilnadu.

He also served as associate pastor of St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, Ernakulam, Kerala, and as Official Confessor at the Basilica of St. Anthony, Padua, Italy.

He was elected and served as Definitor of St. Maximilian Kolbe Province, India, as president of the Formation Commission of the Province, as novice master and the Guardian of the Novitiate House, and most recently, in the Minor Seminary as the Spiritual Father to the Minor Seminarians, providing classes and pastoral services.

Administrator Appointment:

Reverend Anthony L. Cecil Jr. has been appointed administrator of St. Raphael Church. This assignment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as associate pastor of Epiphany and St. Martin de Porres churches.

Father Cecil, born in Elizabethtown, Ky., was ordained on May 25, 2019. He attended St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology. He earned a bachelor of arts in Catholic studies from Bishop Simon Bruté College Seminary at Marian University in Indianapolis, a master of divinity from St. Meinrad Seminary and a bachelor of sacred theology in liturgy from the Pontifical Athenaeum of St. Anselm in Rome through St. Meinrad.

He has served as associate pastor of Epiphany and St. Martin de Porres since ordination. He also serves as chaplain for Sacred Heart Academy.

Other Appointments:

Reverend Benedict J. Brown has been re-appointed to serve as administrator of St. Ambrose Church in Cecilia and St. Ignatius Church in White Mills, along with the care of St. Clare Oratory for a year.

Deacon Lucio Caruso has been appointed to serve as pastoral administrator at St. Ignatius Martyr Church.

Reverend David A. Cockson has been appointed to serve as sacramental moderator of St. Ignatius Martyr Church for a year.

Reverend Patrick J. Dolan has been appointed to serve as administrator of the following parishes: Good Shepherd in Columbia, Holy Redeemer in Greensburg and Holy Spirit in Jamestown for a year.

Reverend J. Randall Hubbard has been appointed to serve as presbyteral moderator of St. Raphael Church, which will coincide with his responsibilities as pastor of Epiphany Church.

Reverend Anthony Chinh Ngo has been granted an extension of his appointment to serve as pastor of St. John Vianney Church for a year.

Reverend Leo Payyappilly, OFM Conv. has been appointed to serve as associate pastor of St. Paul and Incarnation churches.

Reverend Charles D. Walker will retire from St. Bernard Church while continuing as administrator of St. Bernard for a year.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre also made the following appointments, effective March 30.

Very Reverend Martin A. Linebach as Vicar General.

Reverend Jeffery P. Shooner as Vicar for Priests.

Reverend T. Michael Tobin as Vicar for Hispanic Ministry.

Reverend Gerald L. Bell as Vicar for Senior Priests.

Dr. Brian B. Reynolds as Chancellor.

Associate Pastor official assignments will take place later and announced at that time.​​