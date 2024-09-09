Archdiocesan News

‘Aging with Grace and Dignity’ retreat planned

The Family and Life Ministries Office will offer a spiritual retreat for maturing adults titled “Aging with Grace and Dignity” on Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. 

The retreat will focus on “the gift of aging,” according to the Family and Life Ministries Office. The group will “develop relationships with others” and “nurture our sense of wholeness and spiritual wellness.”

The cost is $20 to attend and includes a continental breakfast and lunch. Space is limited. Register by contacting Denise Bouchard at dbouchard@archlou.org or 471-2289.

