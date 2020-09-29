October ‘Conversations’ will feature the CSA, Respect Life Month

The October episode of “Conversations with Archbishop Kurtz,” a TV show featuring the Archbishop of Louisville and his guests, will air on The Faith Channel throughout the month. In the latest episode, Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz and Dr. Brian Reynolds, chancellor, will present the annual Catholic Services Appeal video and talk about the importance of this annual appeal. They will also discuss Respect Life Month, observed during October.

Archbishop Kurtz will also speak with Father John Paul Kern, O.P., the new campus minister at the University of Louisville, to discuss his ministry at U of L.

The Faith Channel is on Spectrum channel 19 with a cable box and Spectrum digital channel 279. The episode will air on Tuesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and Saturdays at 4 p.m.

Bardstown viewers can watch the episode on Channel 19 (BRTV) at 7 p.m. on the first two Mondays of the month and on Bardstown’s PLG TV on Tuesday afternoons at 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The show is also on iTunes, www.archlou.org/conversations, WLCR 1040 AM radio, WLHN 95.3 FM in Meade County and Breadbox Media.