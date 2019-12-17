New endowment fund added at CEF

The Catholic Education Foundation announced the latest addition to its endowment fund.

The Alex and Chris Hinkebein families, along with their family-owned business, The DFH Company, recently founded a new permanently endowed fund at the foundation in memory of their parents, Don and Myrna Hinkebein.

Earnings from the fund will be used exclusively to provide tuition assistance to Catholic elementary students in the Archdiocese of Louisville, according to a news release from CEF.

Alex Hinkebein, president of the family company, said his dad was “so passionate about Catholic education.” Don Hinkebein attended St. Agnes School, St. Xavier High School and Bellarmine University.

“This tribute to our parents is meaningful to our entire family, and it is our hope that this new fund will empower many needy children in the community to attend a Catholic school,” he said.

The Hinkebein family intends to add to the fund over time to further expand its impact. Chris Hinkebein expressed his hope that the new fund will inspire other local businesses to establish their own endowments at the foundation,” the news release said.