Ministries for those with same-sex attraction and their families offered

Courage, a ministry that provides spiritual support for Catholic men and women with same-sex attraction, has a local chapter offering confidential spiritual support-group meetings. The ministry is for those who desire to lead chaste lives consistent with the teaching of the Catholic Church.

A companion ministry also meets locally. EnCourage, a ministry within the Courage apostolate, is dedicated to serving the spiritual needs of parents, siblings, children, other relatives, and friends of persons who are experiencing same-sex attractions. EnCourage members support one another and their loved ones through discussion, prayer, and fellowship in a confidential group setting.

For more information, contact the Courage/EnCourage co-chaplains, Father Jonathan Erdman and Deacon Stephen Bowling, at courage@archlou.org or visit Courage’s official website at http://couragerc.org.

The Courage and EnCourage local chapters are official ministries of the Archdiocese of Louisville Family Ministries Office.