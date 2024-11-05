Archdiocesan News

Mid-Kentucky Chorus presents Christmas concerts at parishes

The Mid-Kentucky Chorus will host its annual Christmas concerts at various locations around the Archdiocese of Louisville next month.

Performances will be:

  • Dec. 7 and 8 at 3 p.m. at the St. Catharine Motherhouse in Springfield, Ky. 
  • Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky.
  • Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. at St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Ky. 

Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors and $10 for students. Reserved seats are available by calling 859-481-7094 or visiting midkentuckyarts.com. Open seating will be available at the door.

