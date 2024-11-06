Share the Journey

Sean McGuire

Like so many readers of The Record, I grew up making many friends going to Catholic grade school and high school. We have stayed friends for life — it’s a tight bond we all share.

When the time came for the 40th reunion of the Trinity Class of 1984, a few of us thought it’d be fun to bring all the high schools and fellow graduates together for a city-wide celebration.

Planning began for the All-Catholic High School Reunion Class of 1984 in January. I don’t know how all-school parties happened in ’84 before Facebook and the internet were invented, but this was easy. We set up a website and a Facebook Page. Thumper and the Plaid Rabbits was chosen to supply the music, and Bearno’s in Jeffersontown was the perfect spot to hold the event.

As momentum and interest grew and ticket sales soared, we realized we would have some extra funds to share. Everyone involved was very thankful to their families for providing their Catholic upbringing and education. We learned as we grew up in this atmosphere to help one another and step up when others are hurting.

One of our committee members, Tina Miller Kaufman, Sacred Heart Academy’s vice president for advancement, suggested that Catholic Charities of Louisville would be a good beneficiary of our efforts, and we all agreed.

This also was a fond reminder for me as my late parents volunteered for years at Sister Visitor Center, a Catholic Charities program. Ironic how memories come full circle and dots are connected when you have a “give back” mindset.

This reunion was exceptionally special for Trinity graduate John Burke. John’s company, United Mechanical, was a sponsor for the event. We would come to learn that John was adopted through Catholic Charities of Louisville as a child. He is so grateful for them! John joined us on stage to present the donation check, which was an extremely heartfelt moment for all of us.

To be honest, it might not have been our goal at first to help others; we just wanted to have a fun time and cover our expenses. But this All-Catholic High School Reunion became much more for all of us than just a reunion of classmates and friends.

Catholic Charities bases their work on the seven themes of Catholic social teaching, one of which is a “call to family, community and participation.” Today, we appreciate more than ever how many people and families are hurting in our community, and that we are all called to help, to participate in society to whatever degree we can.

Thanks to the work of our great committee, we donated more than $3,000 to Catholic Charities the night of the event. As Neal Sullivan, director of marketing communications for Catholic Charities, said when receiving the check, “Your generous donation will go a long way to lifting people up, providing help and creating hope to thousands across Louisville.”

This was truly a memorable night in so many ways. Yes, we made new memories — not only for ourselves but for others in our community who need help.

Sean McGuire is a member of Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Ky., and a 1984 graduate of Trinity High School.