Mercy students help feed hungry children

Mercy Academy held a food drive at the end of November to benefit A Recipe to End Hunger, a local nonprofit whose mission is to feed hungry children in Kentucky and southern Indiana.

Mercy students packed four trucks full of canned goods and other food items that the nonprofit donated to Byck Elementary School’s pantry in West Louisville.

Byck’s pantry serves students as well as needy families in that community. Byck school leaders reported the food is enough to feed their clients for at least three months, according to an announcement from Mercy.