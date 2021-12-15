Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz celebrated a grandparents Mass at Mercy Academy, Dec. 8, the feast of the Immaculate Conception.

The Mass is a tradition at Mercy, according to an announcement from the school.

“Grandparents play such an important role in many of our students’ lives. They pray unceasingly for their grandchildren, support their education, provide a loving hug after a hard day, drive them to and from school, and are their biggest cheerleaders,” said the announcement. “Mercy students cherish this special celebration of prayer alongside of their grandparents. It is another memory they will be able to hold onto for many years.”