St. Vincent de Paul partners with GE for day-of-service

Sophia Sturgeon and Jenna Money helped paint a colorful caterpillar at the Family Success Center’s playground on July 26. Money had the artistic vision to paint the smiling critter on the center’s court. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul partnered with GE Appliances on July 26 for a morning of service.

Samuel Quintero painted a four-square court at the Family Success Center on July 26. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Approximately 30 GE employees refreshed the Family Success Center’s playground with fresh paint and new mulch. The playground is used by the families who live on-site, as well as for after-school and summer programming.

Meagan Hall helped to re-mulch the playground at the Family Success Center. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Siobhaf Huner, an native of Illinois participating in GE’s co-op program this summer, serves as the co-chair of the co-op volunteer committee. “It’s been really cool to see it all come together,” said Huner.

Valeria Jimenez Vias painted a smiling caterpillar on the Family Success Center’s playground on July 26. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Pam Evans, director of development for the society, said volunteers are “critical partners” in St. Vincent de Paul’s mission to “house, feed, and support those in need with compassion and dignity.” St. Vincent de Paul is also seeking volunteers in the following ministries: Open Hand Kitchen, food pantry, thrift stores, youth engagement, campus beautification and more. To volunteer, or create a custom opportunity for individuals or a group, contact Bex Willenbrink at 301-8695 or rwillenbrink@svdplou.org.