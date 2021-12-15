Sacred Heart Schools held the 26th Sister Brendan Appalachia Gift Drive from Nov. 15 to Dec. 3 for families in rural West Virginia.

The drive, held online due to the pandemic, raised $10,000. The money will be used to purchase 300 $25 gift cards for families receiving Christmas dinner baskets from the nonprofit Christian Help Inc.

The remaining funds will be used for other programs operated by Christian Help, according to a press release from the school.

The schools also collected clothing, coats, shoes and toys for 62 families served by ABLE families, a ministry of Christian Help.

Christian Help, Inc., was started by the late Ursuline Sister Mary Brendan Conlon and Ursuline Sister Janet Marie Peterworth in Kermit, West Virginia. Sister Conlon died in July at age 93.