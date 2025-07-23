Mass to celebrate Sisters of Mercy as they prepare to leave archdiocese

In this file photo, Sisters of Mercy who serve in the Archdiocese of Louisville gathered around a newly installed historical marker recognizing their 150-plus years in the Louisville area Sept. 24, 2022. With them are Mayor Greg Fischer, left; Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, right; and Apostles of Jesus Father Deo Ssamba, third from right, pastor of Good Shepherd Church in Portland, where the marker is installed. (Record File Photo by Marnie McAllister)

A Mass of Appreciation for the Sisters of Mercy, who have served the Archdiocese of Louisville for more than 155 years, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at Good Shepherd Church, 3511 Rudd Avenue, in the Portland neighborhood of Louisville.

The last Sisters of Mercy serving in the archdiocese are currently preparing to leave the area. The sisters arrived in Louisville from St. Louis in 1869 to minister to the sick and wounded at the U.S. Marine Hospital in the Portland area.

Following their early work at the hospital, they served in parish elementary schools as teachers. They opened Mercy Academy in 1885 and established Assumption High School in 1955.

The Sisters of Mercy also served in dozens of ministries in the archdiocese, including at Catholic Charities of Louisville, in archdiocesan agencies, jail ministry and parish ministry.

In 2018, the Sisters of Mercy closed the St. Catherine Convent on Tyler Lane. Sisters who had lived in the assisted living section of the convent went to live at other skilled-care facilities owned by the Sisters of Mercy in Ohio, Tennessee and North Carolina.

The liturgy will be celebrated Aug. 10 by Father John Burke. A reception will follow.