Mary Wurtz — the new parish, schools and advocacy engagement coordinator for Catholic Charities of Louisville — graduated from Bellarmine University in 2020 into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her major in foreign languages and international studies pointed her toward a life in Washington, D.C., focused on foreign policy. At least that’s what she imagined.

To move toward that life, she enrolled in a year-long master’s program in global affairs that was to be taught in Beijing. As the pandemic took hold, it became an online program, which she completed in her home in Crestview Hills, Ky., in the Diocese of Covington.

In the meantime, her other major — theology — and her minor in refugee and forced migration studies began leading her in a different direction.

“I had a desire to use my theology degree, too,” said Wurtz during a recent interview. “My education at Bellarmine changed my life.”

Wurtz, who had interned at Catholic Charities the summer before her senior year in college, found that her skills, knowledge and passion coalesced there.

“The global thing, the theology thing, the policy thing — it all mashed together at Catholic Charities. It was all meant to be,” she said.

And she’d like to share what she’s learned and felt with Catholics around the Archdiocese of Louisville.

“I want to assist pastors and parish leaders in their roles to bring the spirit of Catholic social teaching to the community,” she said.

Wurtz aims to connect with parishes, schools and college campuses.

In her role with Catholic Charities, she visits parishes, offering opportunities for people to learn about advocacy and helping those interested to take action at the local, state and national level, she said.

“I’m looking to build relationships with schools and college campus ministries to help young people to learn about our rich social traditions and live their faith as the hands and feet of Christ.”

Those who’d like to connect with Wurtz or invite her to visit a school or parish can contact her at mwurtz@archlou.org or 637-9786.