Tenth anniversary of Laudato Si’ to be marked with events in June

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Creation Care Team is inviting Catholics from around the archdiocese to learn more about care for creation in June.

The team will mark the 10th anniversary of Pope Francis’ 2015 encyclical on creation, “Laudato Si’: On Care for Our Common Home” at 7 p.m. June 17 at The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Avenue, and at 7 p.m. June 18 at the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth Motherhouse in Nazareth, Ky.

Dan Misleh

Dan Misleh, the founder and executive director of the Catholic Climate Covenant, will be the featured speaker at both events.

“This summer in the Archdiocese of Louisville, we have a special opportunity to hear directly from Dan Misleh about the work of Catholic Climate Covenant and how individuals, parishes, and local Catholic organizations can put the teachings of the U.S. Catholic bishops and Pope Francis’ ‘Laudato Si’ ’ into practice,” said Pam Raidt, a member of the team.

All are invited to attend the free events; the costs have been covered by women religious in the archdiocese — the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Ursuline Sisters of Louisville, Sisters of Loretto and Dominican Sisters of Peace.

Dan Misleh, the featured speaker at the events, formerly served in the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Department of Justice, Peace and Human Development. He attended Xavier University in Cincinnati, served in the Jesuit Volunteer Corps and holds a Master of Arts degree in theology from the Franciscan School of Theology.

He founded the Catholic Climate Covenant in 2006 with the help of the USCCB. Along with 20 national partners, the organization guides the church’s response in the U.S. to climate change and aims to inspire and equip Catholics to care for creation, according to its website.

“Laudato Si’, ” which calls on people and nations to make real changes to better care for the earth, was signed on May 24, 2015, and published on June 18 that year.

Father James Flynn, a retired priest of the archdiocese and a member of the Creation Care Team, said the 10th anniversary is “a time for people to get busy reading the encyclical.”

“It’s more important today than when it was written,” said Father Flynn.

In a recent interview, Father Flynn said he hopes people new to the document will attend the events.

“I hope it’s not just ‘the choir’ — it’s for all people. We’re hoping to alert people to the message that’s 10 years old now. It hasn’t been as prominent as it could be, as it should be,” he said.

Father Flynn has been spreading the word about “Laudato Si’ ” since he first read it 10 years ago. He believes the death of Pope Francis makes the document all the more important.

“That is probably his most prominent legacy, and it highlights the need to be aware of it. It’s an easy read; it’s not technical. It’s more of a poetic reflection on our concern for Mother Earth,” he said. “It’s an encyclical to everybody, not just Catholics, and it’s an encyclical for the poor and the marginalized.”

For those reading it for the first time, Father Flynn said he hopes they “find it inspirational and get busy caring for Mother Earth, which he (Pope Francis) talks about so much in the encyclical as our common home.”

“This is our home. There is no other,” Father Flynn added. “He said we throw things away — in this throwaway culture. There is no ‘away.’ It stays here in our common home. He says at one point, in paragraph 21, ‘The earth, our home, is beginning to look more and more like an immense pile of filth.’ ”

​​Schools, parishes, and organizations in the archdiocese are also invited to present displays in the lobby of The Olmsted to demonstrate how they are already implementing the goals of “Laudato Si’.” Those interested in presenting a display should call Ursuline Sister Janet Marie Peterworth at 502-494-4600.