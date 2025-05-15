Bulletin Board — May 15, 2025

SUPPORT GROUPS

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

HERE AND THERE

Incarnation Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace, will host a Derby-themed bingo and card party on May 19 at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and includes bingo, dessert and coffee tickets.

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckinridge Lane, will host its annual yard sale on May 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in its gym. Proceeds will benefit the Neighborhood House.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

The Schuhmann Center, 730 East Gray St., a ministry of the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours that serves homeless men and women, needs donations of new men’s underwear in sizes medium and large. To donate, call Jim Nix at 589-6696.

Catholic Charities needs volunteers in the following areas:

Common Earth Gardens — mowing and weed-eating at the Seventh Street Community Garden and Mindat Community Garden. Times and dates are flexible.

Food pantry — heavy lifters needed to unload food vans and stock donations at Father Jack Jones Food Pantry Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Weekly or biweekly volunteers are also needed to pick up and deliver cardboard boxes to a nearby recycling center on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday mornings. Help is also needed to return phone calls and complete data entry remotely.

For more details and to express interest, visit cclou.org/volunteer or contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org or 637-9786, ext. 115.

SINGLES

The Catholic Single Adults Club, for those 50 and over, will meet on May 25 for a game of Putt-Putt at 3 p.m. followed by dinner at Applebee’s at 5 p.m. For more information and locations, call 553-1476.

ALUMNI

St. Xavier High School will host a reunion weekend for the classes of 1980, 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005 and 2010 June 6-7. To register, visit saintx.com/reunions or call 637-8485.

PEOPLE

Conventual Franciscan Father Ken Bartsch will celebrate the golden anniversary of his ordination on May 25. He will preside at the 10 a.m. Mass at Mary Queen of Peace Church with Carmelite Father Benni Pengiparambil and Deacon Donnie Robbins. All are invited to attend.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Holy Cross High School will host a lunch and learn program titled, “Wills — Who needs them? Trusts — What are they and why would I want one?” for all alumni, friends and parents of students at noon on May 20. The presenter is Cheryl Bruner, an elder law and estate planning attorney. The event is free, and lunch is provided. RSVP to Beth Klem at bklem@holycrosshs.com.

Nazareth Home’s Community Education Series will host “Change the Way You Train: How Intense Exercise Enhances Both Mind and Body” on May 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Nazareth Home-Highlands Campus, 2000 Newburg Road. The speaker is Eric Richardson, CEO and president of the National Parkinson’s Institute. The event is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is encouraged by visiting nazhome.org/rsvp.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer the following programs on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.