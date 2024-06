The Louisville Cursillo group will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a Mass on Sunday, September 15 at 3 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle, 5431 Johnsontown Road. This celebration is open to all.

The Mass will be followed by a meal in which two Cursillistas will speak. Donations will be accepted. Those interested in attending should register by August 25 by calling 727-9067.