Young Catholic Professionals gather at Churchill Downs 

Members of the Louisville chapter of Young Catholic Professionals mingled as they waited for the next race to begin during an evening social at Churchhill Downs June 13. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

The Louisville chapter of Young Catholic Professionals gathered on June 13 for a summer social at Churchill Downs, gathering approximately 60 young adults in their 20s and 30s for an evening of fellowship.

The group — which was launched in March 2020 as the 21st chapter of the national association — meets regularly for events such as its executive speaker series, panel discussions, and other social outings.

Brendan Allen, president of the local chapter, said that the organization has given him a new way of looking at his life. It’s a “lens through which I can see all aspects of my life, including my career,” he said in a recent interview.

A group of young Catholics chatted June 13 at Churchill Downs. Among them were Ellie Crawford, from left, Monica Dougherty, and Kathryn Williams, members of the Louisville chapter of Young Catholic Professionals. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Joe Guelda, vice president of the chapter, said that the group has allowed him to build connections with people he wouldn’t get to know otherwise, especially those in different fields. “It stretches beyond the general boundaries” of a typical young adult group, he explained.

The group seeks to build a community of “modern-day saints,” young people striving for virtue as they live their faith out in their careers, said Allen.

Guelda testified to the organization’s impact on his spiritual life, “It’s definitely deepened my faith. I’ve started to listen to Catholic podcasts and reading the Bible more,” he explained.

The group is open to individuals in any career and is not associated with a particular parish. To get involved or to learn more, visit www.youngcatholicprofessionals.org/chapter/louisville or contact the group at info@ycplouisville.org.