Holy Cross names new principal and two deans

Holy Cross High School announced at the end of May that Shelly Pence, the school’s director of corporate internship, will serve as its new principal at the start of the 2024-2025 school year.

She “will take the reins of leading the faculty in its commitment to spiritual, academic, social, physical and emotional growth for every student,” according to a press release from the school.

Pence, a 1993 Holy Cross graduate, has served the school for 14 years in various positions, including as assistant principal and Christian service coordinator, the release said.

The school has also named Jody Thornsberry as dean of students and Kendall Hammerstrom as dean of academics.

Holy Cross will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year. The school, located at 5144 Dixie Highway, grew out of the merger of Bishop David, an all-boys school, and Angela Merici High School for girls in 1984. Bishop David was open from 1960 to 1984. Angela Merici High School was open from 1959 to 1984.