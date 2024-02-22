Loretto Sister Pauline Albin, a longtime educator, dies at 91

Loretto Sister Pauline Albin

Loretto Sister Pauline Albin, formerly Sister Mary Agnesetta, died Feb. 18 at Loretto Motherhouse’s Loretto Living Center in Nerinx, Ky. She was 91 and had been a Loretto Sister for 72 years.

Sister Albin, a native of Brainard, Neb., ministered as an educator in the Archdiocese of Louisville as well as in Ghana in West Africa, Missouri and New Mexico.

While in Africa, she learned to read and speak Asante. In Ghana, she taught high school, served as assistant director of the diocesan catechetical office and spent time as the administrator of the Sister Joseph Retreat Center.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at Christ the King School from 1956 to 1961. She later served as the principal from 1965 to 1979.

In 2017, Sister Albin received the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry’s Acacia Award for her 19 years of service, support and fidelity to the African-American Catholic community at Christ the King.

She is survived by her brother John Albin of Vaparaiso, Neb.; sisters Patricia Albin Sabatka of David City, Neb., and Therese Albin Schneider of Corpus Christi, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews and members of her community.

Visitation will be Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Feb. 27 at the motherhouse. Burial will be in Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery on the motherhouse grounds.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Sisters of Loretto, c/o Loretto Motherhouse, 515 Nerinx Road, Nerinx, Ky., 40049, or online at www.lorettocommunity.org.