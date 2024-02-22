Archdiocese to host three synod listening sessions during Lent

Synod on Synodality listening sessions, hosted by the Archdiocese of Louisville, will be offered during Lent. All are invited to attend.

Feb. 27 from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. at the Pastoral Center, 3940 Poplar Level Road.

March 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky.

March 13 from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road.

For more information, contact Richard “Tink” Guthrie, archdiocesan synod coordinator, at tguthrie@archlou.org or 585-3291.