Archdiocesan News

Archdiocese to host three synod listening sessions during Lent

by

Synod on Synodality listening sessions, hosted by the Archdiocese of Louisville, will be offered during Lent. All are invited to attend.

  • Feb. 27 from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. at the Pastoral Center, 3940 Poplar Level Road.
  • March 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky.
  • March 13 from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road.

For more information, contact Richard “Tink” Guthrie, archdiocesan synod coordinator, at tguthrie@archlou.org or 585-3291.

Tags from the story
0
The Record
Written By
The Record
More from The Record
Editorial — ‘We Shall Overcome,’ once more with feeling
A “Call to Worship” delivered during the Archdiocese of Louisville’s annual celebration...
Read More
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *