Retreat for the chronically ill and their caregivers set for Nov. 12

A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held Nov. 12 at the Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The retreat will offer spiritual presentations, small-group sharing, time for meditation and the opportunity to take part in various sacraments. It will be offered to 10 individuals living with chronic illnesses and 10 caregivers.

The retreat is free, but registration is required. To register, contact Denise Puckett in the Family Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dpuckett@archlou.org.