Longtime volunteers help keep Mass on the air

A small group of volunteers has dedicated more than four decades to helping Mass of the Air reach those who aren’t able to attend Mass in person.

Nancy Reynolds, left, and Peg Darcy prepared for a taping of Mass of the Air Sept. 24. Reynolds has provided sign language support for the Masses for close to 40 years and Darcy has served as a prompter for the interpreters since the Mass began in 1977. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Nancy Reynolds, sign language interpreter

Nancy Reynolds said her career as a cheerleader at the old Angela Merici High School may have prepared her to learn American Sign Language.

For close to 40 years, she’s used her skills to help interpret for Mass of the Air. Reynolds, a member of St. Paul Church, said she started volunteering as a prompter — the individual who sits off camera and says the words of the songs to the sign language interpreter. She assisted the late Norma Lewis, who served as the sign language interpreter for close to four decades.

“It’s a gift from God. I feel I was given that gift and I need to share it freely because it was given to me freely,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds said she loves the deaf Catholic community. She was a senior in high school when she attended a Mass for the deaf and was introduced to the community, she said. At that time, she and her best friend became interested in learning sign language, she noted.

“We were cheerleaders. In cheer, there’s a word to every motion. That kind of prepared us to learn sign language. It was easy for us to learn,” she said, laughing.

She also credits Father Charles Dittmeier, who has served deaf communities in the Archdiocese of Louisville and abroad, with her work at Mass of the Air. “Without his encouragement and mentoring, this wouldn’t have worked,” she said.

Interpreting Mass for individuals in the deaf community is one of the “most necessary things we do,” she said. “We’d like to see that next generation learn and become church interpreters.”

Peg Darcy, interpreter assistant

Peg Darcy has been volunteering at Mass of the Air since 1977, the year it began.

Darcy prompts the sign language interpreter by telling her the words to the songs and responses.

“I give her the words before the cantor sings them so she can sign at the same time they are singing. I will say the words fairly loudly. I sit off camera,” said Darcy during a recent interview.

Darcy, too, became involved with the deaf community through Father Dittmeier, she said.

“It’s a very easy ministry. It’s a great group to volunteer with,” she said during a recent interview. “Sometimes I get more out of the Mass. I’m so focused on what’s going on and what I’m doing. I focus on the reading and the homily,” she said. “It’s definitely a major part of my religious experience.”

Darcy said she plans on staying with the ministry. “I’m going for 50 more years,” she said.

Mona Wilkerson, who has volunteered with Mass of the Air for 38 years, arranged flowers in the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel Sept. 24 for a taping of Mass of the Air. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Mona Wilkerson, director of art and environment

Mona Wilkerson has a background in fine arts and worked for years creating display windows at Stewart’s Dry Goods. For more than three decades, Wilkerson has been using her creative skills to serve Mass of the Air. She has been the creative director on set for 38 years, she said. “I have an eye for what looks good,” she said. “I enjoy doing it a great deal. It was an honor to have Father Nick Rice recruit me in 1987.” Mass of the Air was founded in 1977 by Father Nicholas Rice, she noted.

Wilkerson’s work on the set involves decorating the sanctuary for every season. The Masses are recorded at the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. Wilkerson said she enjoys decorating the chapel with poinsettias during Christmastime and lilies during the Easter season. She will find magnolia trees and trim blooms for additional flowers, she said. “It comes easy for me because I’ve been doing it for so long,” she said.

Wilkerson said her love of serving comes from her upbringing.

“It was the faith of my parents raising us Catholic,” she said. Wilkerson is one of seven siblings. The ministry also has meaning to her because, she said, her mother watched the Mass when she could no longer go to church.

“It’s a wonderful ministry. It’s just giving back. I’ve been blessed. We’re supposed to share our God-given talents,” said Wilkerson. “I’ll continue to be a part of it until I can’t anymore, God willing.”

McGee Wathen, the technical director of Mass of the Air for 34 years, prepared for a taping Sept. 24. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Deacon Mark Rougeux, executive director of Mass of the Air, said their dedication to the ministry is “extraordinary.”

“Their steady presence and tireless commitment have been a true gift, holding this ministry together and helping it flourish for nearly half a century. In the years since Father Nick Rice’s retirement, they have carried the mission forward with grace, strength and quiet perseverance,” said Deacon Rougeux in an email.

“Because of their faithful service, countless hearts have been lifted, countless souls have been nourished, and God’s love has continued to reach people across Kentuckiana in ways seen and unseen. Words cannot adequately express how much we appreciate all they have done,” he said.

McGee Wathen, an employee who has served as the technical director for Mass of the Air for 34 years, said, “We’ve got a really good group of dedicated people to make sure it serves the needs of the archdiocese.”

Before taping begins, Wathen is responsible for connecting all the microphones, testing the equipment and making sure the crew is present and ready to record, he said. He also edits the recordings and makes certain every television station has a copy of the recording. Wathen, a member of St. Patrick Church, is also responsible for posting the Masses on the ministry’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. His career in television started in 1990 at Channel 15, he said. He was a part of the crew that recorded Mass of the Air when it was broadcast on that channel.

“My mom and dad attended tapings. Later on in their lives, they watched Mass of the Air,” he said. “There are a lot of people who depend on it. It really seems to help them out, and that makes me feel good.”

All are welcome to attend the tapings of the Masses, but due to the nature of the recording, bringing small children is discouraged.

The Masses can be viewed at 9 a.m. on WBKI-TV, 10:30 a.m. on WDRB-TV, 10 a.m. (Central) on WNKY-TV, and at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on the Faith Channel.