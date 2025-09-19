Tapings of Mass of the Air are open to all Catholics

Mass of the Air, a local non-profit that airs recorded Masses each Sunday, invites Catholics to attend its recordings of the liturgy at the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road.



Guests are asked to arrive by 7:15 p.m. and may stay for the first Mass or both Masses. Each will last approximately 30 minutes. The upcoming recording dates and celebrants are:

Oct. 22 — Father Matthew Millay assisted by Deacon Mark Rougeux.

Oct. 23 — Father Anthony Chandler assisted by Deacon Michael Shumway.

Nov. 5 — Father Jeffrey Nicolas assisted by Deacon Pete Renden.

Nov. 6 — Father Michael Tobin assisted by Deacon Butch Kinsella.

Dec 3 — Christmas Mass with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre assisted by Deacon Mark Rougeux.

Dec. 10 — Father William Bowling assisted by Deacon Todd Auffrey.

Dec. 11 — Father Shayne Duvall assisted by Deacon Andy Heinshon.

All are welcome to attend, but due to the nature of the recording, bringing small children is discouraged.

The Masses can be viewed at 9 a.m. on WBKI-TV, 10:30 a.m. on WDRB-TV, 10 a.m. (Central) on WNKY-TV, and at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on the Faith Channel.