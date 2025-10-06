Eight to be inducted into St. Xavier High School’s Alumni Hall of Honors

St. Xavier High School will induct seven graduates and an educator into its Alumni Hall of Honors during a special dinner and ceremony on Oct. 16 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
The inductees are:
- Xaverian Brother Brian Vetter, a member of the class of 1961, will be inducted posthumously. He was an educator and had been a Xaverian Brother for 59 years. He is most known for 25 years of ministry in Bolivia, where he taught and worked with abandoned children.
- Danny Martin, class of 1975, was a First Team All-State selection on the school’s 1974 state championship football team. As a competitive men’s softball player, he was inducted into the Louisville Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame.
- Chris Morris, class of 1976, is vice president of Brown-Forman and Master Distiller Emeritus for Woodford Reserve. He is also the 2025 recipient of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
- Dr. Bruce Scott, class of 1979, is president of Kentuckiana Ear, Nose & Throat and served as the president of the American Medical Association from 2024 to 2025 and continues on its Board of Trustees.
- Ja Hillebrand, class of 1987, is chairman and CEO of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and its holding company, Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.
- Dr. Chris John, class of 1990, was an All-American swimmer at St. Xavier, winning five individual state championships and two relay state titles. He works as an orthopaedic surgeon in Roanoke, Virginia, and as an assistant professor at Virginia Tech School of Medicine. He is the team physician for Virginia Military Institute.
- Joe Tronzo, class of 2005, earned four national powerlifting titles, three state shot put titles, and a football state championship at St. Xavier. He was signed to the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad in 2010.
- Coach Chuck Medley led the St. Xavier cross country program for 21 years, winning 10 state championships. He led the track and field program to three state titles. He recently retired from the school’s mathematics department after a 35-year career.