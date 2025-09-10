Local parishes highlight St. Carlo Acutis during canonization weekend

Youth at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church in New Haven, Ky., played in a video game truck at the parish’s “Carlo Acutis Canonization Party” on Sept. 7. The millennial saint was known for his computer skills and enjoyed playing video games. The parish’s celebration also included a coloring station and a movie on St. Carlo Acutis’ life. (Photo Special to The Record)

St. Stephen Martyr Church and St. Catherine of Alexandria Church in New Haven, Ky., hosted events celebrating St. Carlo Acutis, who was canonized Sept. 7 by Pope Leo XIV.

St. Stephen Martyr hosted the International Eucharistic Miracles of the World Exhibit, created by the millennial saint, during the weekend. St. Catherine hosted a “Carlo Acutis Canonization Party” Sept. 7, which included a screening of the film “Carlo Acutis: Roadmap to Reality,” along with a video gaming station and other activities.

St. Carlo Acutis was an Italian millennial who was known for his computer skills and enjoyed playing video games.

