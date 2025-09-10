Sacred Heart Schools launches $30 million ‘Sacred Heart Forever’ campaign

An architectural rendering shows Sacred Heart Schools’ planned Ursuline Innovation STEM Center. The Sacred Heart Forever capital campaign will fully fund the center. (Photo Special to The Record)

Sacred Heart Schools’ newly-announced capital campaign, “Sacred Heart Forever,” intends to expand and modernize facilities in its collection of schools, including Sacred Heart Academy, Sacred Heart Model School, Sacred Heart Preschool and Sacred Heart School for the Arts.

Sacred Heart Schools launched the public phase of its $30 million campaign on Sept. 9. Gifts have already surpassed $25 million, school leaders announced at a press conference on the Lexington Road campus.

The campaign will fund an expansion of Sacred Heart Academy that will include “state-of-the-art dining space, outdoor patio, student-run coffee shop and cafe, and welcome entrance and conference center, all designed to inspire teamwork and connection,” according to a press release about the campaign.

“We are humbled and grateful for the passion and generosity of our Sacred Heart community, which has allowed us to dream big. Our $30 million campaign goal will support the bold endeavors ahead that ensure Sacred Heart thrives now and forever.” — Karen McNay, president of Sacred Heart Schools

The expansion will also include a “new Student Life Hub with modern collaboration spaces and offices,” the release said. Construction is expected to begin in the summer or fall of 2026.

The campaign will also fully fund the Ursuline Innovation STEM Center, a 6,000-square-foot facility that will be launched this fall for students of Sacred Heart Academy and Sacred Heart Model School. It will feature “the Ursuline Environmental Education Program, Ann Cowley Wells ‘60, ‘64 BSEE Design Lab, St. Kateri Tekakwitha Research Greenhouse, Teri Tafel ’72 and Keith Cullinan Environmental Classroom, and a Heartwood outdoor classroom,” the release said.

The strategic plan will also support the preservation of the Ursuline Sisters’ Chapel of the Immaculate Conception and the school’s annual fund, which supports financial aid for students.

Dr. Karen McNay, president of Sacred Heart Schools, said the schools are “humbled” by the generosity of Sacred Heart’s alumni, parents and supporters.

Nearly 2,000 students are enrolled in Sacred Heart Schools. To learn more about the campaign and how to contribute, visit www.shslou.org/sacredheartforever.