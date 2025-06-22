CSAA names golf, soccer and tennis champs

The Catholic School Athletic Association (CSAA) held golf, soccer and tennis tournaments this month.

The golf tournament was held June 2 at Seneca Golf Course. The final results, according to the CSAA, were:

In the fifth and sixth-grade division girls team, St. Edward School won first place and St. Patrick School placed second.

In the fifth and sixth-grade division boys team, Holy Trinity School won first place and St. Margaret Mary School placed second.

In the seventh and eighth-grade division girls team, Notre Dame Academy won first place and Holy Spirit School won second place.

In the seventh and eighth-grade division boys team, Holy Spirit won first place, St. Patrick won second and Holy Trinity placed third.

The soccer tournaments were held at Mary Queen of Peace Church on June 2 and at DeSales High School on June 3. The final results were:

Co-ed eighth-grade Division A — St. Raphael School defeated Our Lady of Lourdes School.

Co-ed eighth-grade Division AA — Notre Dame defeated St. Margaret Mary.

Co-ed sixth-grade Division A — St. Francis of Assisi School defeated St. Raphael.

Co-ed sixth-grade Division AA — Holy Spirit defeated St. Agnes School.

Sixth-grade girls — St. Margaret Mary defeated St. Edward.

The tennis championship matches were held June 9-11 at Sacred Heart Academy. Team tennis champions were: