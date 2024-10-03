Liturgy program to offer ‘deeper understanding’ of liturgical ministry

The Archdiocese of Louisville will offer a two-part Liturgy Formation Program this fall and winter. The two sets of classes will provide opportunities for gaining a deeper understanding of the rituals of the church and a greater knowledge of liturgical ministry, according to organizers.

An announcement about the program said the Liturgy Formation Program is open to all parishioners but would be especially beneficial to worship and music directors, worship committees, liturgy preparation teams, musicians, deacons and sacristans.

The first module of six classes will be offered starting this fall, with a second module of six classes available in February.

The first module will be offered from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays Oct. 15 and 29, Nov. 12 and 26 and Jan. 14 and 28 at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway.

The second module will be offered from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays Feb. 11 and 25, March 11 and 25 and April 8 and 22.Each module is $80 and the fee includes all texts and materials. To register online, visit www.archlou.org/worship. For more information, call 636-0296, ext. 1260.